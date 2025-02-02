Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in January

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Saipem Price Performance
Saipem stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Saipem has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
About Saipem
