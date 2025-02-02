Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in January

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Saipem stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Saipem has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

Get Saipem alerts:

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.