Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sanlam Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY opened at C$8.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.59. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.46.
About Sanlam
