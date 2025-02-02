SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.4 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

SBFFF stock remained flat at $17.74 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

SBM Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.