Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Schibsted ASA stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
