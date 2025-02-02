Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

