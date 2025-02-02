Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.09. 386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.16. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $197.37 and a one year high of $289.56.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
