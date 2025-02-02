Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.09. 386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.16. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $197.37 and a one year high of $289.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

