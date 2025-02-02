Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

SNDR opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $198,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schneider National by 75.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 743,800 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth $9,157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Schneider National by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 209,787 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 312,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 188,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

