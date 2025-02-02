Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 210.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 13.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $239,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.87 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
