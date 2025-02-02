Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 524 ($6.50). 488,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 607,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.47).

Scottish American Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £934.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,048.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Scottish American Investment

In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,502.17). Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types.

