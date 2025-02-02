Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 524 ($6.50). 488,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 607,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.47).
Scottish American Investment Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £934.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,048.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is 2,800.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Scottish American Investment
The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scottish American Investment
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.