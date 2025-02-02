SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,483 The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 285.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $31.05.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

See Also

