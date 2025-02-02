SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 53.9% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 522,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 762,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OR shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.048 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

