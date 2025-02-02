SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 266.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 88,099 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $218.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $192.87 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

