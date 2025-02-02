SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

