SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,435,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

MRVL stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

