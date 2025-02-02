Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Semler Scientific by 48.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Semler Scientific by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of SMLR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. 253,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,267. The stock has a market cap of $481.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

