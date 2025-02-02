Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 19.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
