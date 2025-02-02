Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

