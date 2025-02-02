Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SEOVF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

