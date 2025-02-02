ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,020.17 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.37, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,083.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.46.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,115.38. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,071.00 to $1,432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.93.

About ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

