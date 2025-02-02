Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
Sherritt International Company Profile
