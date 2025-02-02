Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Drops By 21.1%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 160,800 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 2.8 %

180 Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. 80,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

