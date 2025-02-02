Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 113.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

