Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 113.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.40.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
