Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Increases By 8.0%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 660,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38.

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $97,199,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,767,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 612,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

