Short Interest in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Decreases By 5.3%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 15,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. This trade represents a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,372,293 shares of company stock worth $181,759,318. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.17 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

