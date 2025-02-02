Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expands By 15.6%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 242,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $41,076.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $760,809.40. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 19,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $157,093.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,249.96. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,456 shares of company stock worth $3,355,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

