Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Increases By 19.4%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 698,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,392,000 after buying an additional 65,874 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11,480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 464,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 460,937 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,430,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Assurant Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.13. Assurant has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

