Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Rises By 9.0%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE AZO opened at $3,354.35 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,672.31 and a 12-month high of $3,437.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,263.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,166.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $32.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.
AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
