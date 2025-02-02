Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Rises By 20.6%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,570,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 24,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Avantor stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 4,143,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 460,691 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. American Trust lifted its stake in Avantor by 16.3% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 121.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

