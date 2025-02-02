Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Increases By 9.3%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.

Get CapitaLand India Trust alerts:

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.