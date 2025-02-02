Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Increases By 9.3%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand India Trust
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.