Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Decreases By 14.4%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 479,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Farmmi Price Performance
NASDAQ:FAMI remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 172,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,547. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.
About Farmmi
