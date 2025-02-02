Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Decreases By 14.4%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 479,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Farmmi Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAMI remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 172,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,547. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

