Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Drops By 18.3%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 702.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 233,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,501. The stock has a market cap of $193.43 million, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -268.18%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

