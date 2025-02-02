Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Declines By 14.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 1,383,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.