Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Grows By 21.7%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Investar Stock Down 0.3 %

Investar stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Investar has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Scott G. Ginn bought 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $200,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $200,688. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Investar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Investar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Investar by 851.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

