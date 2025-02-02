Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Increases By 19.7%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 909.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KBCSF remained flat at $77.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

