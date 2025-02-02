Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Grows By 33.3%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KEWL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
