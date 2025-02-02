Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Grows By 33.3%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KEWL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

