Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Grows By 8.8%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 2.9 %

KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,433. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 244.12% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.60 million. Equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 566.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 56,523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.