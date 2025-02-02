Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Rises By 50.9%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,100 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,461.0 days.

RLLWF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

