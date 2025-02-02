Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Rises By 50.9%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,100 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,461.0 days.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
RLLWF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
