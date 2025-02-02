Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Grows By 81.4%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Samsonite International

Samsonite International Price Performance

About Samsonite International

Shares of SMSEY stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.