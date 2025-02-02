Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Grows By 81.4%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
