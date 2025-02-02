Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Expands By 110.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPHY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

