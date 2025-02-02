Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Grows By 65.4%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the December 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGIOY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.21. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

