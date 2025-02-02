Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Declines By 27.9%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Siltronic stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Siltronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

