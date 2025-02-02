Short Interest in SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Decreases By 29.9%

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SolarBank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarBank

SolarBank Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarBank stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SolarBank Co. ( NASDAQ:SUUN Free Report ) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of SolarBank worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SUUN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 52,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,244. SolarBank has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

SolarBank Company Profile

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

See Also

