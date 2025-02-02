Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Increases By 22.4%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 492,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 1.9 %

STLJF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. 16,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,629. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

