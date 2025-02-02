Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rises By 33.7%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

