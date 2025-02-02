Short Interest in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Increases By 20.0%

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRTS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF ( NASDAQ:HRTS Free Report ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 6.40% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

