Short Interest in Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Increases By 100.0%

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TXSS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

About Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF

The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index consisting of small-cap companies across different sectors that are headquartered in Texas. Holdings are tier-weighted based on sector GDP and market capitalization TXSS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

