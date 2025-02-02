Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Grows By 19.9%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FLIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,375. The firm has a market cap of $293.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 95.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First of Long Island in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

