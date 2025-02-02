Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Declines By 21.4%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 680,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 180,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 907,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Tiziana Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.