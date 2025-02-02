Short Interest in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Declines By 41.1%

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Turbo Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ TURB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,550. Turbo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.
Turbo Energy Company Profile
