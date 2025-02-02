Short Interest in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Decreases By 30.4%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 9,600,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %

VTYX opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan bought 261,752 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $526,121.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,806.28. The trade was a 13.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,684.26. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 630,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,415. Insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.