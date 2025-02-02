Short Interest in Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Grows By 19.0%

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WEEI opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

