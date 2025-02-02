Siacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.16 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $266.85 million and $29.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,304.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00117079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.00400548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.00228257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00024540 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 59,437,455,891 coins and its circulating supply is 55,478,982,767 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.